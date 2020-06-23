Treasurer hints at tailored economic packages once JobKeeper ends in September

Australia’s treasurer has hinted at likely assistance techniques for the nation’s hardest-hit industries once the JobKeeper system ends in September.

Appearing on Nowadays, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg would not be drawn on specifics, but stated the government is functioning on tailored answers for unique sectors.

“When it comes to the aviation and tourism sector, as long as those international borders are closed those sectors will continue to do it tough,” Mr Frydenberg stated. (Affiliate Link)

“We are working on a package of support for the arts sector. We’ve made an announcement about the extension of the instant asset write-off which will support small businesses and continued economic activity so we’re looking at a host of options across the economy.”

Mr Frydenberg stated the actuality was that JobKeeper was legislated until finally the finish of September, with any further assistance measures to be announced on July 23.

“JobKeeper is providing payments of some $1500 a fortnight to 3.5 million workers, supporting nearly a million businesses,” Mr Frydenberg stated.

“That’s on top of the cash flow boost which is a $30 billion program, assessed on the size of a particular business’s pay roll. As well as an extra $750 payments going to households in July.”

Overnight worldwide credit score rating company Moody’s retained Australia’s triple AAA rating, primarily based largely off the well being of the economic system and the nation’s economic managing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Frydenberg stated the rating was an appraisal of “effective and proactive policy” but there was nevertheless a whole lot of get the job done to do to make Australia fully coronavirus absolutely free.

“What we’ve seen in Victoria highlights the fact we’re not through the coronavirus as yet. There is still a long way to go,” Mr Frydenberg stated.

“The reality is Australia has been ahead of the world in placing in spot health measures that have aided flatten that curve. We went in March from having far more than 20 per cent if creases in cases a day to now getting much less than half a per cent.

“That has been a substantial progress but what we have to proceed to be a vigilant and patient, persons will need to download the app and observe the health tips.”