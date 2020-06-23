Tow Truck Operator Killed In Fatal Accident On Southbound I-280 In Woodside; Lanes Closed – San Francisco

WOODSIDE ( SF) — A fatal accident that killed a tow truck operator on southbound I-280 in Woodside has shut down lanes for hrs Tuesday, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP obtained a get in touch with relating to the accident at somewhere around three:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-280 north of Farm Hill Boulevard in Woodside.

The CHP Redwood City workplace confirmed that a tow truck operator was helping a driver on southbound I-280 when a lumber truck hit the tow truck operator and his automobile, killing the driver.

The lumber truck driver stayed on the scene of the accident.

The correct lanes continue to be blocked as CHP officers proceed their investigation into the collision. Motorists are suggested to anticipate delays and to use alternate routes to prevent the place. As of seven:15 p.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.