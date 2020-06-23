Tina Fey Grateful for Shelving of ’30 Rock’ Episodes Featuring Blackface

WENN

Soon after the episodes are pulled from streaming and syndication, the comedy series’ creator says, ‘I recognize now that ‘intent’ is not a totally free pass for white men and women to use these photographs.’

Tina Fey has applauded Television bosses for shelving episodes of her hit comedy “30 Rock“, which featured actors in “race-changing make-up”.

NBC chiefs have pulled 4 episodes of “30 Rock” from streaming and syndication following a request from Fey and her fellow creator Robert Carlock.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing make-up are best taken out of circulation,” Tina says in a statement.

“I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologise for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”

One particular of the 4 episodes pulled capabilities guest star Jon Hamm donning blackface for a spoof of the racist radio and Television plan “Amos ‘n’ Andy”.