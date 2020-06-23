Tim Westwood Denies Committing Sexual Misconduct Against Young Female Fans

Instagram

The British DJ insists he never ever had any ‘inappropriate relationships’ with younger followers in response to sexual misconduct accusations towards him on Twitter.

Veteran rap DJ Tim Westwood has denied allegations spread on social media that he had “inappropriate relationships” with younger black female followers.

The 62-yr-outdated DJ, who has been a fixture on British radio because the 1980s, was accused of sexual misconduct and abuse through a partnership by an anonymous Twitter consumer with the manage @SurvivingTw, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 – prompting the star’s identify to trend on the social media website.

The personal alleged she had met Westwood in 2011 when she was 18 and “looked younger” and that she was concerned with him right up until 2016 – claiming to have been sexually exploited and assaulted, but that she believed she was “in love” with the star.

Other end users also accused the DJ of behaving inappropriately close to black female college students at university occasions he played DJ sets at and commenced a Transform.org petition calling on authorities to “investigate” the star, which had acquired far more than three,700 signatures by Tuesday.

Denying the claims, Westwood advised Britain’s Every day Mail newspaper, “I can categorically say that I have never had an inappropriate relationship with anyone under the age of 18.”

“I am aware of attempts by anonymous sources to make fabricated allegations online. I can confirm that such allegations are false and without any foundation.”

A spokesman for Capital XTRA, the U.K. station, owned by media firm International, that broadcasts his demonstrate, also addressed complaints from Twitter end users who commented on the accusations becoming blocked by the station’s official account.

The spokesman advised the Mail, “It’s important to clarify a member of Tim’s team blocked a twitter account so the offensive allegations wouldn’t disturb the show, this was not approved, and was an error of judgment by this individual and nothing to do with anyone at Capital XTRA.”