TikTok Star Ondreaz Lopez Speaks Out After Being Accused of Sexual Assault

He explained, “My stage of sharing these two stories is NOT for sympathy, and also NOT to distract from [Al’s] claims. I have been ready to heal and be more powerful in excess of the many years, but my stage is that I have skilled what [they are] claiming and I would Never ever place another person by way of the certainly evil, vile conduct that I skilled as a little one.”

Ondreaz also apologized to Al in his statement. “I want to finalize all of this with an apology to [them],” he stated. “Irrespective of what ever took place in between us that evening, [they] clearly felt really unpleasant with it and it was under no circumstances my intention to hurt [them] or make [them] feel that way.”

He concluded his message by emphasizing the relevance of consent and encouraging any person who might’ve skilled sexual assault to get in touch with the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline.

Given that Ondreaz launched his statement, Al has tweeted that they truly feel “he just twisted the story up,” amongst other claims.

Lopez grew to become a popular figure by way of dance video clips that he and his brother Tony posted on TikTok. He is at this time a single of the most well known creators on the social media app, with in excess of 16 million followers.