‘They Are Hoping People Don’t See Them’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – The start out of summer season in North Texas marks the start out of snake season, and with the sizzling climate and latest rain, individuals are seeing far more snakes than typical.

Randall Kennedy, Proprietor of Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Management, says these sightings develop far more worry.

“A lot of people think ‘kill the snake’ and that’s usually when people get bit… when they’re attacking it,” Kennedy mentioned.

Final yr, Texas had an raise in the variety of venomous snake bites reported.

Gurus at the Fort Worth Zoo informed 11 copperheads are frequently the culprit due to their sly nature.

“They are very secretive animals. Typically those guys kind of just sit still and blend in with the leaves around them. They are hoping people don’t see them, and are trying to avoid predation or being stepped on,” Diane Barber, the Curator of Ectotherms mentioned.

The most typical snakes discovered in North Texas are copperheads, rattlesnakes and water moccasins.

They frequently hide in piles of leaves or close to rocks and water. Kennedy says there are crucial measures that any individual who comes across a snake requirements to observe.

“Step one, stay at a safe distance. Step two, get a photo of the snake. Text it in to DFW Wildlife Control for a positive identification. If it’s non venomous and you want the snake to leave you can use a water hose, and spray the snake away.”

Most importantly, get identification from a skilled.

“All snakes are beneficial, even the venomous ones. So really killing any snake does no good. It is better to let the non-venomous snake stay.”