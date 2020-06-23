These OMG Fashion Looks From the CFDA Awards Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Group is… vogue extravaganza!

Every single 12 months, the largest and brightest stars in vogue, elegance and enjoyment celebrate the pleasurable, festive and fantastic CFDA Awards. When the 2020 affair was slate for June eight at the New York Public Library, the yearly occasion had to be place on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Soon after meticulously reviewing the tips of federal and state governments, as properly as public overall health companies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the complete assistance of the board, have created the selection to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards,” study a statement on the association’s internet site. “Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date.”

Since the star-studded ceremony stays postponed this 12 months, E! Information is providing fashion devotees a thing to swoon more than. We’re taking a stroll down memory lane and searching back at some of the most OMG appears to grace the red carpet.