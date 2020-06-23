The Supreme Court Of Pennsylvania Agrees To Review Bill Cosby’s Appeal Of His 2018 Sexual Assault Case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court stated it will accept Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction, generating a chance of his intercourse offender conviction acquiring overturned.

Bill Cosby will get a probability to battle his sexual assault conviction in court as he’s invested the final two many years in prison exactly where he’s maintained his innocence. He’s at the moment serving his three to 10-yr prison sentence.

The Supreme Court is, nonetheless, limiting its assessment of Cosby’s situation to two essential factors of the situation that his attorneys challenged on appeal, in accordance to the Connected Press. The initially includes the judge’s selection to allow prosecutors get in touch with 5 other accusers and introduce proof that Cosby had offered quaaludes to gals in the previous.

The court will also examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d under no circumstances be charged in the situation. Cosby says he relied on that agreement in advance of agreeing to testify in the trial accuser’s civil lawsuit.

“We’re extremely thankful to the State Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for agreeing to review Mr. Cosby’s appeal,” Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt stated in a statement to The Shade Space. “America and the world is witnessing the 23rd day of protests regarding the abuse and murder of Black people, not just at the hands of corrupt police officers; but these extremely vital and important protests are exposing the corruption that lies within the criminal justice system (District Attorneys & Judges).”

Wyatt believes Cosby’s conviction is greater than the Television icon and his legacy.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America. We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys (Brain Perry, Jennifer Bonjean & Barbara Zemlock) for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”

In April, Cosby’s crew expressed concern for his wellbeing in prison through the pandemic and requested he be launched early but the request was denied. Wyatt known as the reasoning ludicrous in an unique interview with us.

We’ll maintain you posted on any updates.

