The New Faces of Pride: Jaida Essence Hall on Marsha P. Johnson, Sex and the City and More

With coronavirus producing massive-scale festivals a public wellness hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is a single not like any other. And however, the spirit of a motion itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a near and Worldwide Pride Day nears, E! Information has asked some of Hollywood’s newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride suggests to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Jaida Essence Hall’s reign as the season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been anything at all but standard.

With coronavirus producing the hit actuality show’s conventional season finale format, comprehensive with studio audience, an impossibility, she and her fellow finalists have been forced to lip sync for the crown practically, from the cozy confines of their personal households, this previous Might. And, for now, her time as American’s reigning Upcoming Drag Superstar will not contain the normal starring part in a worldwide tour, as it truly is just not risk-free to mount a manufacturing of that caliber anyplace.

And however, the indomitable spirit showcased all through her season that assisted make her $100,000 richer lives on.