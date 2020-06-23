‘The Lion King’ Score Wins Top Honor at 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

Walt Disney Photos

The other winners at this year’s ASCAP Screen Music Awards consist of scores for ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ and ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’.

Hans Zimmer‘s score for “The Lion King” has landed the composer the Top Box Workplace Movie gong at the 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards.

The music maestro has been honoured alongside Pinar Toprak for “Captain Marvel” and “Gemini Guy” ‘s Lorne Balfe, who made a particular video documenting the receipt of his award.

Meanwhile, ASCAP’s Composers’ Selection awards have been handed to John Powell for Movie Score of the 12 months for “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Globe“, Bear McCreary for Television Composer of the 12 months, and Gordy Haab for Video Game Score of the 12 months for his operate on “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Purchase“.

Awards have also been accepted by David Vanacore (Most Carried out Themes and Underscore for Television exhibits “Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal“), Michael Giacchino, Cat Gray, Jared Gutstadt, Russell Howard, Didier Lean Rachou, Ed Robertson, Mark Snow, Joel Beckerman, and Zimmer.

The total checklist of 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Award winners is obtainable at ascap.com.