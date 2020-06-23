The Last Airbender skins are coming to Smite

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Hi-Rez’s hit game Smite.

The ‘Battleground of the Gods’ will quickly consist of skins based mostly on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra.

Equivalent to the preceding RWBY occasion, the Avatar one adds musical tracks, character skins, ward skins and far more to the game.

This time about, only 3 characters will get skins: The Japanese god Susano is finding a Zuko skin, the Norse god Skadr is finding a Korra skin and the wizard Merlin is finding an Aang skin.

There is also a International Emote ‘My Cabbages’ with the cabbages guy from ATLA.

The skins will be a component of Smite‘s new battle pass that’ll turn into readily available in July.

