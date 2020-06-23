The Last Airbender skins are coming to Smite

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Hi-Rez’s hit game Smite.
The ‘Battleground of the Gods’ will quickly consist of skins based mostly on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra.
Yes, there is a “My Cabbages” International Emote! We GOTCHU FAM! pic.twitter.com/9qOi9KJJLI
— TitanTina⚡ (@TitanForgeTina) June 22, 2020
Equivalent to the preceding RWBY occasion, the Avatar one adds musical tracks, character skins, ward skins and far more to the game.
This time about, only 3 characters will get skins: The Japanese god Susano is finding a Zuko skin, the Norse god Skadr is finding a Korra skin and the wizard Merlin is finding an Aang skin.
There is also a International Emote ‘My Cabbages’ with the cabbages guy from ATLA.
The skins will be a component of Smite‘s new battle pass that’ll turn into readily available in July.