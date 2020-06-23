The Golden Globe Awards 2021 gets postponed

Due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus, nearly the complete globe has been impacted massively. Whilst various organizations have been shut, men and women as well have been in quarantine for a lengthy time now. There are numerous adjustments that the pandemic has brought with it, apart from the way of living adjustments that all of us are adapting to, the working of various companies has transformed. Immediately after the 93rdAcademy Awards received postponed and will now be held on April 25, 2021, the Golden Globe authority announced on Twitter that they as well have made the decision to shift the date of the awards. Normally, the Golden Globes are held on the initially Sunday of the calendar 12 months as a signal to start out the awards season in Hollywood.

The Golden Globe Awards authority wrote on Twitter, “We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe(r) Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.”