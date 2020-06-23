Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has examined constructive for coronavirus.

The 33-yr-outdated tennis professional confirmed the information on Tuesday.

The announcement came shortly immediately after Djokovic took component in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia. He played in Zadar last weekend and Belgrade earlier this month as component of the Adria Tour.

Djokovic mentioned his wife, Jelena, examined constructive for coronavirus, as properly.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested,” the tennis champ mentioned in a statement obtained by The Telegraph. “My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.”

Djokovic has been criticized for conducting the tour amid the international coronavirus pandemic. Gamers had been photographed offering each and every other higher-fives, hugging and posing for pics collectively in the course of the tournament. Men and women had been also pictured not sporting encounter masks and sitting collectively in the stands.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic continued. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. The Tour has been designed to help both established and up-and-coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation. It was all born with a philanthropic idea to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.”