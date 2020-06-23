Telescope in orbit maps stunning X-ray image of the universe

A breathtaking map of the sky has been captured by an X-ray telescope, revealing a universe that appears remarkably distinct to the one particular we see with regular telescopes.

By viewing the universe in X-rays, the so-known as “hot and energetic universe” can be witnessed, detailing objects that emit unbelievable heat, move at excellent velocity, or are very dense.

These incorporate uncommon phenomena this kind of as merging neutron stars, stars becoming swallowed by black holes, and significantly less uncommon but no significantly less amazing – locations of very scorching fuel, exactly where stars are born.

The all-sky image consists of one particular million sources of X-rays, and “completely changes the way we look at the energetic universe”, in accordance to Peter Predehl, the Principal Investigator of the eROSITA telescope at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE).

The wealth of information gathered is a big leap forward from the past X-ray scans of the sky, with the eROSITA gathering close to 10 occasions additional sources than the past all-sky survey 30 many years in the past. This is close to as quite a few sources as have been identified by all previous X-ray telescopes mixed.

What does the image really demonstrate?

Andrea Merloni, a senior scientist at MPE, explains that X-Ray astronomy offers a see of the “hot and energetic universe” which is largely invisible to optical telescopes.

“It’s the same universe that everybody can observe, but our instruments are sensitive to those objects in the universe that are very hot, or energetic, such as big explosions, shock waves, very fast motions, or extreme gravity such as black holes,” he tells .

Basically, only selected forms of objects emit X-rays in massive numbers. Although our Sun, for instance, does emit X-rays these are in small numbers in contrast to objects this kind of as stars becoming swallowed by black holes or very scorching fuel.

With out X-ray telescopes, quite a few of these objects would not be detected with instruments hunting at distinct wavelengths.

“In order to get X-rays you need millions of degrees of heat,” says Merloni. “The brightest optical stars will not necessarily be the brightest X-ray stars, and vice-versa.”

The eROSITA telescope, which was launched in 2019 on the SRG spacecraft, wants to operate in orbit due to the fact X-rays get absorbed by the Earth’s ambiance, so they have to be studied from room.

New clues on the regulatory approach in the Milky Way

In the image at the top rated, you can see swathes of very scorching fuel inside the Milky Way, in yellow, red and blue – the colors representing distinct quantities of X-ray radiation.

“In a sense, the galaxy is a cycle in which stars form out of this gas, and then they give back this material and energy in the form of an explosion,” explains Merloni. It is a self-regulatory approach, and with the info gathered his group assume to create a much better comprehending of the stability of formation and destruction.

“We are confident we will be providing some new clues on the regulatory process in the Milky Way, how many stars will form and have formed,” he says.

But learning the Milky Way was not the key objective for this mission.

Solutions about the evolution of the universe

On the all-sky map, there are close to a million small dots, most of which signify galaxies, or clusters of galaxies that have black holes at their centre. The black holes emit substantial ranges of X-rays.

Sizzling fuel involving galaxies can also be observed, as effectively as uncommon stars.

“The main motivation for building eROSITA, and how we got it funded, was to use clusters of galaxies to study the universe and the evolution of the universe. This was the big question we wanted to answer and it will take us some years,” says Merloni.

But this is just the initial of a quantity of all-sky surveys. Extrapolating from past X-Ray scientific studies, which targeted on tiny sections of the sky, Merloni’s group expects by the finish of the task in close to three and a half years’ , there will be one thing in the area of eight million X-ray sources to examine.

“Large sky areas have already been covered at many other wavelengths, and now we have the X-ray data to match. We need these other surveys to identify the X-ray sources and understand their nature,” mentioned Mara Salvato, who prospects the hard work to mix eROSITA observations with other telescopes across the electromagnetic spectrum.

The information for this image was gathered above 6 months. The accumulated info by the finish of the task will retain scientists active “for decades”.

“Overall, during the next 3.5 years, we plan to get seven maps similar to the one seen in this beautiful image. Their combined sensitivity will be a factor of five better and will be used by astrophysicists and cosmologists for decades.”