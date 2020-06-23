T.I. Set To Teach “Business Of Trap Music” Class At Clark Atlanta University This Fall

#Roommates, T.I. is nicely-identified for his music and acting during the years—but now he’s incorporating increased schooling to his resume. It has just been announced that T.I. is set for Clark Atlanta University, exactly where he will educate a class this fall about the fiscal facets of trap music.

@Billboard reviews, T.I. is officially taking his skills to historic HBCU Clark Atlanta University in fall 2020. He is reportedly scheduled to educate he enterprise of trap music at Clark Atlanta alongside renowned hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams. The brand new undergraduate program will mesh the historical past of trap music with the economics behind its meteoric rise to starting to be a staple in the 21st-century hip hop scene.

Speaking about the surprising academic possibility, T.I. had this to say:

“I’m excited to share my experiences and whatever resources or information I have that can be an asset for the future. Drugs have existed for as long as humans have been on earth and music has existed for quite some time as well. The commonality that threads the two together is what makes trap music a dominant force in culture today.”

Also, as we previously reported, Clark Atlanta University also announced its strategies to honor the existence of Rayshard Brooks by extending a scholarship supply to every single of his 4 little ones when they are outdated ample to head off to university.

Throughout a latest conversation with Clark Atlanta University President George T. French, T.I. explained, “What we concluded is if every person does a small, no one has to do a whole lot. We’re executing all we can as a local community to uplift the [Brooks] family members right here in Atlanta. If a thing comes about to a single of us, it could transpire to any of us.”

