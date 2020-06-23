T.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For #HymenGate Interview

The fallout above T.I’s now-infamous podcast interview is even now enjoying out on Family members Hustle — and T.I. has lastly apologized to his daughter Deyjah Harris for humiliating her.

“I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility,” Tip explained on Pals & Family members Hustle.

“I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said. I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady. I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is — make sure you get the lesson.”

Final week, Deyjah was viewed telling her cousins about the humiliating ordeal. She explained she identified it tricky to seem at him following the incident — but did verify that he had been taking her for a hymen check out considering that she was 14 or 15.