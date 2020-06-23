T.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For #HymenGate Interview

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The fallout above T.I’s now-infamous podcast interview is even now enjoying out on Family members Hustle — and T.I. has lastly apologized to his daughter Deyjah Harris for humiliating her.

“I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility,” Tip explained on Pals &amp Family members Hustle. 

