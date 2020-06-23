Suspected Arsonist Natalie White Arrested For Allegedly Burning Down Wendy’s After Fatal Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks

Natalie White, suspected of burning down an Atlanta Wendy’s following Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police, was arrested Tuesday.

In accordance to a tweet from the Fulton County Sheriff division, she has been booked in to the Fulton County Jail.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Workplace Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendy’s arson suspect Natalie White moments in the past. White is staying booked into the Fulton County Jail correct now. This situation is staying investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit.”

A number of days in the past, authorities issued an arrest warrant for her arrest. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that White “has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th,” in accordance to CNN.

As we previously reported, police had been named to Wendy’s following Brooks reportedly fell asleep in the drive-thru. Throughout the interaction, Brooks was complying. When he took a sobriety check, issues took a flip for the worst, and he was shot in his back, although operating from the police.

Atlanta’s Fulton County District Lawyer Paul Howard announced that former officer Garrett Rolfe is officially dealing with 11 counts, which includes felony murder and aggravated assault, criminal injury to residence and violations to his oath of workplace. Furthermore, officer Devin Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath of workplace.

The shooting also led to the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, following Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named for the instant termination of Rolfe.

