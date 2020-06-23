Surge in COVID-19 Cases Prompts State Officials to Consider Rolling Back Reopening – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — California’s governor warned residents Monday to carry on social distancing and sporting masks or components of the economic system could be shut down once more.

“It’s your individual decision-making that will determine our fate and future,” Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned throughout a virtual press conference.

The announcement came as California hit a grim milestone in excess of the weekend of three,792 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which surpassed the earlier peak in April. California also reported one,199 coronavirus sufferers in hospital intensive care units.

Newsom mentioned if the numbers could not be managed the state could be in the identical area it was a handful of months in the past and tougher restrictions could as soon as once more be enforced.

“We don’t want to do that but I want to make this clear: we are prepared to do that if we must,” he mentioned.

“It’s unrealistic to think that if we go back to our normal behaviors six months ago that we won’t have ongoing transmission,” mentioned University of California at Berkeley epidemiology professor Artwork Reingold.

He additional that counties have hard selections to make on reopening the economic system.

“Because they know that these moves are very unpopular with people; we’ve seen … local and state officials have their lives threatened,” Reingold mentioned. “The problem is that many people either never thought that these were important things to do in the first place or have decided we’re back to normal.”

Suitable now, state leaders are monitoring infection numbers closely in 11 counties which are exhibiting an boost of confirmed coronavirus circumstances and a lessen in hospital capability. The counties incorporate San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, which border the Bay Spot.

Tim Williams is amid the barbers and hairstylists in Santa Clara County waiting to get the green light to operate once more. The county overall health officer has obtained heat from stylists who come to feel they must be permitted to operate once more as other Bay Spot counties lift restrictions for hair salons.

Williams hopes men and women abide by the restrictions so that he can go back to operate sooner than later on.

“We want to get back to work, we definitely want to get back to work,” Williiams mentioned. “I don’t think we’re at as high of a risk as they think we are.”