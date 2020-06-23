Suicide Bombing Targets Major Turkish Military Base in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Two men and women have been killed immediately after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives outdoors Turkey’s greatest overseas military base in Mogadishu on Tuesday, Somali officials stated, the newest reminder of Somalia’s struggle to curb the deadly attacks that have haunted the nation for many years.

The assault, which bears the hallmarks of the Shabab terrorist group, was carried out just ahead of 9 a.m. as recruits lined up for enlistment at Camp Turksom, the place hundreds of Somali soldiers are skilled and the new enrollment of dozens was underway.

The bomber posed as a probable recruit, but when he refused to react to the commands of guards, they shot at him, authorities stated. The explosion killed 1 recruit and a bystander, stated a Somali government spokesman, Ismael Mukhtar Omar.

A web site linked to the Shabab reported that the group had taken duty for the assault, and the terrorist organization has previously carried out very similar attacks towards the Somali government and Turkish interests in Somalia.