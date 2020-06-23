Suicide bomber kills 2 at Turkish military base in Somalia

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein stated the assault occurred as new military cadets had been carrying out their morning drills.

It was not right away clear if any Turkish officers had been killed.

Col. Ahmednor Abdulle, a Somali military officer, stated an investigation had been launched into how the bomber managed to sneak into the base. (Affiliate Link)

Turkey has a substantial presence in Somalia and operates one particular of a quantity of foreign military instruction operations in the Horn of Africa nation prolonged destabilized by conflict.

The Turkish-run Anadolu Company quoted the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Mehmet Yilmaz, as saying the assault was foiled at the final minute by guards who observed the assailant and shot him. The incident occurred for the duration of an occasion to recruit college students to the base’s instruction system.

“According to the initial information, the assailant left the crowd and tried to enter (the base). He was shot after he failed to abide by the Somali soldiers’ order to stop,” Yilmaz stated. “There was an explosion.”

Speaking on state-run radio, Somali army chief Gen. Odowa Yusuf Rage also stated safety forces shot dead the bomber outdoors the primary gate — contradicting the accounts of other community safety officials.

Al-Shabab controls components of southern and central Somalia and typically targets the capital with suicide bombings.