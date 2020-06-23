Suicide bomber kills 2 at Turkish military base in Somalia

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein stated the assault occurred as new military cadets had been carrying out their morning drills.

It was not right away clear if any Turkish officers had been killed.

Col. Ahmednor Abdulle, a Somali military officer, stated an investigation had been launched into how the bomber managed to sneak into the base.

