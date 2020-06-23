Stow away found hiding in ship air-conditioning vent after allegedly trying to flee Australia

A desired guy has been charged after allegedly trying to escape Australia by hiding in a ship air conditioning vent off the NSW North Coast.

The huge bulk carrier was on its way to Newcastle on Saturday morning when it was flagged down by a yacht that had run into difficulty close to Yamba.

A tow line was connected to the yacht and a 31-12 months-previous guy was rescued and brought onto the bulk carrier and taken into one particular of its cabins. (Affiliate Link)

As the carrier entered Newcastle waters at about 9pm the identical day, employees found the tow line had snapped and the rescued guy was missing.

Marine police had been named in to enable search waters in the spot by way of into Sunday.

When the carrier ship arrived in Newcastle, Australian Border Force officers and NSW Police boarded the ship to enable search for the guy.

At about 11am, the guy was found allegedly hiding in an air-conditioning vent on the boat.

A police check out exposed the guy from Peakhurst, in Sydney’s south, was in breach of bail above an alleged sexual assault.

He was arrested and searched, and police allegedly found a knife and $four,435 in money on him.

Police allege the guy deliberately minimize the tow line connected to the yacht and planned on hiding onboard the ship right up until it departed Newcastle for Malaysia.