A luxury SUV has been found burnt out immediately after it was used to smash into a store front in southern New South Wales through an ATM theft.

Police mentioned a stolen Lexus was rammed into the takeaway store on Uriarra Street in Queanbeyan, just out of Canberra, about one.40am currently just before two guys left the car and entered the store.

It is alleged the guys took the ATM from the scene and fled in the vehicle, which was found fire-broken along with the funds machine about 3 kilometres away on Peter Cullen Way in Wright.

An investigation is underway.