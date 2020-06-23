Steve Bing, Producer And Writer Of ‘Kangaroo Jack’, Dies At Age 55 – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Film producer Steve Bing died from an obvious suicide Monday afternoon in Century City, Range reported. He was 55.

The Los Angeles Police Division explained it performed a death investigation at about one p.m. in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, close to the border of Beverly Hills, but did not instantly verify the identify of the deceased. The coroner’s workplace could not instantly be reached for much more facts.

Bing inherited about $600 million from his grandfather, genuine estate developer Leo S. Bing, when he was 18. He started out his job in the enjoyment business immediately after dropping out of Stanford University.

His making credits incorporate the 200 action-thriller “Get Carter,” the 2005 comedy “Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World,” the 2015 comedy “Rock the Kasbah” and the 2008 Martin Scorsese-directed documentary on The Rolling Stones, “Shine A Light.”

Bing also wrote the screenplay for the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack” and co-wrote the screenplay for the 1985 action movie “Missing in Action 2: The Beginning.”

He was 1 of the executive producers on the 1994 thriller “Every Breath,” which he also co-wrote with star Judd Nelson and Andrew Fleming and directed.

Bing assisted finance the 2004 Oscar-nominated animated movie “The Polar Express” and the 2007 three-D personal computer-animated fantasy-action movie “Beowulf.”

He is survived by his son, actor and model Damian Hurley, whose mom is actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, and daughter Kira Bonder, whose mom is former specialist tennis player Lisa Bonder.

In 2012, Bing pledged to donate the bulk of his fortune to charity throughout his lifetime as component of The Offering Pledge, an work started out by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Bing also donated hundreds of thousands of bucks to Democratic candidates and brings about, and was near with former President Bill Clinton who took to Twitter Monday evening.

I loved Steve Bing quite significantly. He had a massive heart, and he was inclined to do something he could for the men and women and brings about he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm much more than I can say, and I hope he’s eventually discovered peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City Information Services contributed to this report.)