Steve Bing Believed to Have Died From Suicide at 55

The multi-millionaire ex-boyfriend of Elizabeth Hurley was reported to have jumped to his death from a Century City creating in Los Angeles on June 22 afternoon.

Movie producer Steve Bing has died immediately after reportedly jumping from a Century City creating in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, June 22.

The entire body of the movie financier and philanthropist was identified at 1pm neighborhood time.

Officials at the Los Angeles Police Division have not confirmed the dead guy was Bing, due to protocol, but their description fits that of the producer.

Bing was also a actual estate tycoon and multi-millionaire, who shared a son, named Damien, with his 1-time actress girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley. He was also dad to daughter, Kira, from a romance with former expert tennis player Lisa Bonder.

As the founder of Shangri-La Enjoyment, Bing, 55, assisted finance movies like “The Polar Express“, “Beowulf“, and “Get Carter”. He also wrote the screenplay for 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack“.