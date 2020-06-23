Stalking Charge: Minn. Trooper Accused Of Taking Woman’s Phone, Sending Himself Her Private Photos

MINNEAPOLIS () — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper has been charged with felony stalking.

In accordance to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Workplace, 36-yr-previous Albert Kuehne of Dayton is charged by summons with two counts of stalking with bias, due to the reality the victim was a female.

In late March, Kuehne worked a single-automobile accident on Interstate 94 and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The driver, a 25-yr-previous female, was detained as a attainable drunk driver. She was later on taken to the hospital, in which she was taken care of and launched.

Immediately after she returned, her boyfriend was making use of the woman’s laptop pc, which was linked to her cell mobile phone. The laptop data showed that the woman’s mobile phone was accessed and nude photographs of the female had been texted to an unknown quantity, the complaint mentioned.

“Her boyfriend called the phone number and the person who answered eventually identified himself as Kuehne, according to the complaint. The woman called a lawyer, who reported the incident and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began an investigation,” the attorney’s workplace mentioned.

Kuehne’s squad video demonstrates him top the female to his squad automobile. Whilst strolling, the female took out her mobile phone and when he noticed it, he demanded she give him the mobile phone.

In accordance to the complaint, the photographs had been sent from the woman’s mobile phone at a time when Kuehne was alone in his squad whilst paramedics taken care of the female.

Employing a search warrant, investigators seized Kuehne’s mobile phone and located 3 photographs of the female on his mobile phone, the complaint mentioned.

If convicted, Kuehne could encounter up to 5 many years and a $10,000 fine per felony charge.