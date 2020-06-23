St. Cloud Man Arrested After Domestic Assault, Standoff Incident

MINNEAPOLIS () — St. Cloud police say a 47-12 months-previous guy is in custody following a domestic assault and standoff circumstance Monday afternoon.

In accordance to police, officers responded shortly ahead of four p.m. to the report of a guy chasing and repeatedly physically assaulting a female outdoors a household on the 67000 block of 322nd Street.

Officers quickly positioned the victim, a 46-12 months-previous St. Cloud female, and established that an assault had taken area. The male suspect had due to the fact run back into his residence, and explained he wouldn’t go back to jail. The guy has an lively court ordered domestic assault no get hold of purchase in area, police explained.

In the course of the standoff, the guy allegedly threatened to destroy himself with a knife if police entered, and also at one particular time yelled for the police to shoot him. He was alone in the residence.

After an hour of negotiations, the guy surrendered and dropped the knife. He was then taken into custody devoid of any additional incident, police explained.

The female victim did have indications of damage from the assault, but healthcare interest was not essential.

“Due to the circumstances there was a large police presence in the area during the time of the standoff. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department and the Sartell Police Department assisted with the initial response and arrest of the suspect,” the sheriff’s workplace explained.

The guy was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and later on taken to Stearns County Jail on pending expenses relevant to domestic assault and violation of the no get hold of purchase.