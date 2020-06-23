Spotify bringing back personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlists

Spotify is going to deliver back its personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlist on June 24th for each cost-free and premium end users.
The playlist was initial launched back in 2017, and is filled with users’ most-streamed songs from the previous summer season making it possible for you to reminisce and rediscover your outdated favourites.
It is significant to note that due to the fact it is a assortment of your favourite songs from prior summers, it will only seem if you listened to songs on the platform throughout the summers of 2016 to 2019.
Spotify is also releasing its Summertime Predictions playlist which involves songs that it thinks are going to be the soundtrack of the summer season this yr. It involves Watermelon Sugar by Harry Designs, Are You Bored However? by Wallows and This is America by Childish Gambino.
This playlist is presently dwell and can be accessed right here. The two the Summertime Rewind and Summertime Predictions playlists are available by means of the service’s Summertime webpage.
Supply: Engadget