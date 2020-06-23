Sponge on the Run’ to Be Released as Video on Demand in 2021

Nickelodeon

Following the results of loved ones movies like ‘Scoob!’ and ‘Trolls Planet Tour’, the new ‘SpongeBob’ film gets the most up-to-date to skip theaters in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run” was scheduled to open in theatres later on this summer time, but now Paramount bosses are releasing it as a video-on-demand package deal in early 2021, following the results of loved ones movies like “Scoob!” and “Trolls Planet Tour“, which scrapped classic releases due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown of cinemas close to the planet.

The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres in late Might, ahead of it was rescheduled for August seven.