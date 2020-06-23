Sponge on the Run’ skips theatre run for digital debut

SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run is skipping its planned theatre run, in accordance to Wide variety.
The film will now make its debut on premium digital rental providers and the CBS All Accessibility streaming services in early 2021.
The animated film’s release was set for May well 22nd, but was delayed to August 7th due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”…[it will] join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise material from across ViacomCBS,” explained Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS digital, in a latest press release.
In addition, the services will also be receiving a previously planned rebrand in time for the launch of the motion pictures. As aspect of the rebrand, CBS All Accessibility will incorporate all past seasons of ‘SpongeBob Squarepants.’
‘Sponge on the Run’ is the third entry in the Television series’ movie franchise, following 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Film and 2015’s The SpongeBob Film: Sponge Out of Water.
The two motion pictures have earned a mixed complete of far more than $450 million USD (about $608 million CAD) globally.
The third entry sees Spongebob and his very best good friend Patrick test to rescue the titular character’s pet snail, Gary.
Picture credit score: Paramount
Supply: Wide variety