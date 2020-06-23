Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

WENN

The ‘Do the Proper Thing’ director urges NFL to force the Daniel Snyder-owned staff to alter identify even though Hughley compares the ‘disgusting’ moniker to the N-word.

Spike Lee has named for America’s Nationwide Football League (NFL) chiefs to force the Washington Redskins to alter its identify.

The Washington D.C. team’s identify has extended been a supply of controversy due to its offensiveness to Native Americans, and staff proprietor Daniel Snyder has acquired renewed pushback amid the protests towards racial injustice that have swept the U.S.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Present“, Lee advised that if NASCAR bosses could ban Confederate symbols, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell must force a identify alter in the identify of getting rid of racist symbols from sport.

“He (Goodell) should approach (Snyder) and say if the Confederate stars and bars, good ole boys, they could do that. You gotta do something,” the “Da five Bloods” filmmaker says.

Evaluating the identify to other possibly offensive staff names, he adds, “Can you imagine an NFL team called – now, people don’t get mad at me, I’m just making a point – the Chicago Ch**ks, The Washington Wasps, The Nevada N****s?”

Lee has previously criticised Goodell and his league in excess of the treatment method of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and some others who have protested towards police brutality by “taking the knee” in the course of the U.S. nationwide anthem. Kaepernick has not been picked up by any staff considering that he left the San Francisco 49ers, the staff he the moment led to a Super Bowl game, following the 2016 season when he started his protests.

With his “take a knee” gesture now a symbol of protest across the planet, Goodell has considering that apologised for failing to back the star and encouraged teams to signal Kaepernick.

Actor and comic D.L. Hughley also not too long ago condemned the Redskins for their identify, stating black gamers must refuse to perform for them as their controversial moniker is “just as disgusting, and just as denigrating as the N-word in my estimation.”