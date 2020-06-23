Southlake Bank Robbery Suspect Caught After Chase And Crash – Dallas / Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas () – Southlake Police arrested a suspected financial institution robber right after a quick chase and crash on Monday afternoon.

Police explained the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of E. Southlake Blvd all around two:30 p.m.

Bank personnel reported the robbery suspect ran out of the financial institution by way of the parking great deal and entered a 2013 gray Dodge Avenger.

Officers positioned the suspect, Loui Hamdooni, 20, as he took off.

Police chased Hamdooni into neighboring Grapevine, in which Hamdooni misplaced handle and crashed in the spot of Hall-Johnson Street and the Highway 121 frontage street.

He is charged with robbery and evading arrest.

Hamdooni was cleared by medics and taken to the Keller Jail for processing.