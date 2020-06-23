South African jobless rate swells to worst level in 10 years

South Africa’s official unemployment rate has risen to 30.one%, the highest rate in the previous decade.

Statistics South Africa on Tuesday launched its quarterly labour force survey for the initial quarter of the 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, SA’s unemployment rate was 29.one%, which means it has enhanced by one percentage stage.

In accordance to information from Trading Economics, the final the unemployment was over 30% was in the third quarter of 2002, when it reached 30.four%.

Stats SA stated on Tuesday that the amount of unemployed individuals in SA had enhanced to seven.one million in the initial 3 months of the 12 months, even though the amount of employed persons decreased to 16.four million.

Whilst the lockdown instituted on March 26 to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus resulted in limited in financial action, the statistics for the initial quarter only cover the initial 3 months of the 12 months.

Treasury, meanwhile, has projected involving 690 000 and one.eight million work losses as a consequence of the pandemic, as Fin24 previously reported.

In latest weeks substantial corporates this kind of as logistics and fleet management group Barloworld, mobile operator Cell C and troubled clothes retailer Edcon have launched retrenchment consultation processes.

“We expect further job shedding to have transpired toward the end of the first quarter amid the declaration of the pandemic as a national disaster on 15 March 2020,” FNB stated in an financial note ahead of the release of the information.

“In addition, the attrition of temporary retail employment from the festive season in the final quarter of last year may well have exacerbated the unemployment number,” the note study.

South Africa is not exclusive in this place, with the worldwide economic system set to contract as considerably as five.two% in accordance to the Globe Bank’s projections. Its worldwide counterparts this kind of as the US recording work losses exceeding amounts recorded in the Fantastic Depression.

Formal sector disappoints

The biggest work losses had been observed in the formal sector, Stats SA stated. Declines had been recorded in 7 out of 10 sectors – namely finance, local community and social providers, agriculture, transport, manufacturing, building and utilities. Only the mining and trade industries reported work gains.

The informal sector and personal households bucked the trend, and managed to raise employment.