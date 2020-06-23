Cara Lombardo / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Dell is examining spinning off its ~$50B stake in VMWare as well as other options; after hours, Dell's stock is up 14%+, VMware's is up 8%+ (Cara Lombardo/Wall Street Journal)
