Sources: Dell is examining spinning off its ~$50B stake in VMWare as well as other options; after hours, Dell's stock is up 14%+, VMware's is up 8%+ (Cara Lombardo/Wall Street Journal)

Cara Lombardo / Wall Street Journal:

