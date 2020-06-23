Sonoma Raceway Investigating Twine Noose Found In Tree – San Francisco

SONOMA ( SF/AP) — A makeshift noose was located hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway and officials mentioned they are investigating the incident.

Raceway President Steve Webpage mentioned a “piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was located hanging from a tree Saturday behind a former administrative workplace.

Webpage advised ESPN the incident was below investigation by track officials and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Division.

“Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have,” Webpage advised the sports activities network. “The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

Sonoma Raceway was closed in excess of the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic.

The discovery at Sonoma, the greatest car racing venue in the Bay Region, came prior to a noose was located in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only total-time Black driver in NASCAR.

Wallace has been a prominent activist in the sport and was instrumental in calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its occasions.

He positioned 14th at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday.

Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace’s auto to the front of the discipline prior to the race as FBI agents attempted to locate out who left a noose in his garage stall in excess of the weekend.

He was emotional soon after finishing 14th and paying time in the prime 5, slapping hands with a group of mainly African-American supporters.

”I’m proud to stand exactly where I’m at. … This sport is modifying,” Wallace mentioned. “The deal that happened (Saturday) I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile. I am going to keep on going.”

The stock auto series was left reeling and angered by the racist act that came significantly less than two weeks soon after it banned the Confederate flag on its properties at Wallace’s urging. It has vowed to completely bar the individual accountable, but the investigation was in its early phases.