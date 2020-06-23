Some North Texas Bars Paying Price For Ignoring Capacity Regulations During Pandemic – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been conducting undercover inspections across the state to punish establishments not enforcing crowd sizes and social distancing necessities.

TABC launched Operation Safe and sound Open and discovered 17 bars across the state violated COVID-19 rules that restrict them to only 50% capability.

“What we are hoping is that the news that is getting out about these violations about the actions that TABC is taking will allow all of those other businesses to really take a look at the practices and make sure that they are in compliance,” says Chris Porter, TABC spokesperson.

The New PRs in Fort Worth has had its license to promote alcohol suspended for 30 days.

Two bars in Dallas, Harris Household of Heroes on McKinney Avenue and Marty’s Dwell on Maple also can not promote alcohol for a month for not following protocols.

The TABC says social media aids them locate violators.

“Anytime we see a social media post that might indicate a potential violation that is a tool for us,” he says.

A complete of 600 bars had been inspected across the state which displays that the huge vast majority are complying with the measures to avert the spread of COVID-19.

The TABC says shutting down bars for 30 days sends a robust message.

“Anytime you are unable to serve alcohol that’s going to be a serious hit to your pocket,” he says.

A 2nd infraction by any of the bars cited will lead to a 60-day suspension.