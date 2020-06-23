Sheriff: 30-Year-Old Hayward Man Killed In Sawyer Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in Sawyer County say a 30-yr-previous Hayward guy was killed in a crash Monday.

In accordance to the sheriff’s workplace, deputies responded about 11:25 p.m. to a single-motor vehicle crash on County Highway B in the town of Winter.

Officials say the driver, Lars Schnell, was traveling east on County Highway B when he apparently misplaced handle of the motor vehicle. In accordance to the sheriff’s workplace, the motor vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Schnell, the lone occupant of the motor vehicle, was killed due to injuries from the crash.

The incident stays beneath investigation.