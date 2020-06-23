Shaun King: White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Activist Shaun King is when yet again leading to a commotion right after his latest claims that white Jesus is white supremacy.

“If your religion requires Jesus to be a blonde haired blue eyed Jesus, then your religion is not Christianity, but white supremacy. Christian whiteness, not white Christianity, has been the primary religion of this country for hundreds of years,” he tweeted.

King continued, “Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

Is he appropriate?

King has frequently been accused of getting a white guy himself. Regardless of followers demanding evidence that he is without a doubt, a Black guy — he has not presented a lot background about his roots.