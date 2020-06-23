See the Spooky New Trailer for Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Revival

Netflix has mysteries that will need to be solved. The streamer is bringing back Unsolved Mysteries, the iconic docuseries returns with 6 new episodes on July one with 6 extra to drop at a later on date. The authentic series creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer are on board with Stranger Issues executive producer Shawn Levy.

“We regarded Unsolved Mysteries as a ‘mystery’ demonstrate, not a ‘true crime’ demonstrate. When selecting circumstances, we have usually looked for diversity in races, ages, areas and eras. We have covered this kind of traditional mysteries as Bigfoot, and large-profile, historic crimes ranging from the Black Dahlia murder to the Kennedy assassinations,” Cosgrove and Meurer explained in a statement launched to press.