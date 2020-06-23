Seattle Rapper Lil Mob Shot And Killed in CHOP Zone – The City’s Non-Policed Area!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

1 of Seattle’s best rappers was shot and killed this weekend, MTO Information has realized.

19-yr-previous rapper Lil Mob was murdered within the Seattle ‘CHOP zone.’

Lil Mob, whose actual title is Lorenzo Anderson, was believed to be the target of the Saturday morning shooting, which also left yet another male in important problem. 

