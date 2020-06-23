Scott Disick Sets Tongue Wagging With Flirty Comment to Kourtney Kardashian

WENN

Scott Disick sends supporters into frenzy with his current Instagram interaction with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The “Flip It Like Disick” star left a flirty comment on Kourtney’s publish in the photograph-sharing website.

In the publish, the “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” was viewed donning a pair of knee-higher boots, a white outfit and an oversized yellow shirt. “DESERTed,” she captioned the publish.

Amongst these who commented beneath the publish was Scott. Creating in the comment segment, the 37-yr-outdated self-proclaimed Lord raved, “Cute shirt.”

Supporters speedily caught wind of the comment as a single wrote, “OMG.” A person else extra, “Kourtney and Scott save 2020.”

This arrives following Kourtney paid tribute to Scott on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. “Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones,” she captioned a snap featuring herself, Scott and their 3 children, Penelope, Reign and Mason.

Even though supporters may well want to see the former lovers obtaining back collectively now that he is split from Sofia Richie, a supply previously mentioned that it would not occur anytime quickly. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” the supply claimed, however the supply extra that they “care about the other very deeply.”

One more informant stated that the pair are focusing on co-parenting. “There is a trust there that they have with each other because they are such a cohesive unit with their kids that they almost have their own language and are able to deal with each other in such a way that it is second nature,” stated the insider.

“That unity and co-parenting isn’t going to get them back in a romantic relationship because that opens doors that didn’t work for them and now they are in such a place that is healthy and happy for each other that it’s the most obvious way to move forward. They finally figured each other out and now it is all for the best and obviously the kids well being,” the supply continued.