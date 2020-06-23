Scotland’s drug death figures to be delayed over contract wrangle fallout

Publication of drug death figures has been delayed following a dispute over toxicology companies.

A backlog of over 900 circumstances indicates the most recent figures for deaths brought about by alcohol, suicide and medication will not be launched as planned.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon stated: “Nicola Sturgeon claimed the toxicology fiasco had her full attention when I raised it with her months ago, but there is still no confirmation about what will happen to the toxicology contract going forward. This is unacceptable.”





It emerged final 12 months that the quantity of drug-linked deaths in Scotland had soared to one,187 in 2018 – the highest given that information started.

Calls to declare a nationwide emergency had been manufactured and the figures for 2019 had been supposed to come out this month.

Even so, a dispute amongst the Crown Workplace and Glasgow University, the latter of which carries out toxicology exams as component of publish-mortem reviews, indicates the figures will be delayed.

The Nationwide Data of Scotland site stated: “NRS has had to delay publishing its statistics of the triggers of the deaths that had been registered in 2019, which includes the numbers of deaths due to (for illustration) medication, alcohol and suicide.

NRS explained: “Deaths from unknown triggers are investigated by the Crown Workplace and Procurator Fiscal Support (COPFS). At times these investigations demand toxicology exams to be undertaken to ascertain the real result in of death. At existing, there are a quantity of toxicology exams excellent, and consequent delays in finalising the triggers of deaths.”

“At the end of April 2020, there were almost 900 deaths, registered in 2019, with the cause still not known. It is not possible to produce reliable statistics of deaths from some causes when there remain so many deaths with unknown cause. Therefore, NRS could not publish these figures in June and July, as originally intended.”

Lennon stated: “The difficulties with the toxicology support pre-dates the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Crown Workplace and the Scottish Government should inform the public how they will make certain that all sudden and unexplained deaths are adequately investigated and that households are stored informed.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Workplace and Procurator Fiscal Support:

“COPFS appreciates the affect of the delays in toxicology evaluation and has apologised to the households impacted and stored them informed of anticipated timescales exactly where attainable.

“The Crown relies on contracts with external professionals for laboratory function and has been operating on arrangements to lower this backlog as promptly as attainable in light of the pandemic response.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson stated:

“We are disappointed with this delay in the publication of these statistics. The Crown Workplace and University of Glasgow are operating with each other to tackle the backlog in buy to let the NRS to release this publication as quickly as attainable.

“Whilst we realize the affect of the pandemic on staffing ranges for a lot of toxicology laboratories, publishing these statistics will enable inform the function of the Drug Deaths Taskforce to examine the key triggers of drug deaths. We are taking urgent action on medication and are committed to bettering the wellness outcomes of individuals who use medication.”