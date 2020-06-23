Santa Clara County Proposes Declaring Racism As A Public Health Crisis – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — Santa Clara County is taking up a proposal to declare racism a public wellness crisis. It is an hard work to refocus public policy that could have an impact on every thing from colleges to law enforcement.

“This is one movement, our movement. It’s time for change,” explained Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

Chavez joined with Supervisor Dave Cortese to announce two joint resolutions: to officially help Black Lives Matter, and to declare racism a public wellness crisis.

“This commits the county to work with Black communities to eliminate systemic and institutional racism,” Cortese explained.

Black local community leaders explained they will hold the supervisors to their word.

“We don’t just want promises in the future. We want to be compensated for everything that’s been taken from us,” explained LaToya Fernandez of Youth Hype.

“When Breonna Taylor can be gunned down in her own home and none of the officers responsible have been charged with anything, racism is still a public crisis,” explained Jahmal Williams, Co-Chair of the Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet.

And they demanded instant action on many fronts.

“We want an African American oversight council to monitor the well being of African American children established today! Not tomorrow,” explained Rev. Jethro Moore, President of the NAACP of Silicon Valley.

Moore also explained the local community would like to get rid of all police officers off college campuses, and all Santa Clara County law enforcement companies to adopt local community oversight.

“We are defined by the battles we dare fight, the challenge before is to keep hope alive, despite our enemies and the magnitude of barriers,” explained Moore.

They also demanded defunding the sheriff, the jails and the district attorney’s workplace. Supervisors say cuts to these departments are now very likely, partially due to the fact of the pandemic.

“I think by August, you’ll see tens of millions of dollars in cuts to the justice system here and redirect those funds to safety net services to try to help people,” Cortese explained.

The resolutions will go ahead of the total 5-member Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.