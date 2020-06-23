Santa Ana Issues Curfew In Response To Protests Over Death Of Andres Guardado – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Ana Monday issued a curfew ahead of a planned protest more than the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-yr-previous who was functioning as a safety guard at a Gardena car physique store when he was shot and killed by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

The curfew, issued shortly in advance of six p.m., will be in impact from 10 p.m. Monday to five a.m. Tuesday.

“The executive order by City Manager Kristine Ridge, acting as director of emergency services, is in response to possible civil unrest resulting from protests tonight,” a release from the city mentioned. “The City of Santa Ana supports the public’s suitable to peaceably assemble and protest outdoors of the curfew hrs.

Residents would not be permitted to go into public when the curfew was in location, the release mentioned, although exceptions would be produced for individuals looking for emergency care, fleeing danger, going to and from perform or religious providers, and for emergency responders and members of the media.

The curfew was ordered in light of a protest that brought dozens the intersection of Bristol Street and McFadden Avenue, closing it down when demonstrators chanted “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”

“It’s not me individually who is going to end racism,” a single protester mentioned. “It’s groups like this, nor matter how small.”

The curfew was ordered a single day immediately after deputies in Compton clashed with demonstrators who gathered Sunday outdoors of the station.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that he had reached out to the California Lawyer General’s Workplace to keep track of the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of the teen.

The teen’s autopsy report was anticipated to be launched immediately after it was finished, but the division asked that the facts not be launched to the public.