San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak Grows To 450 Total Cases – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — An outbreak of coronavirus amongst workers and inmates at San Quentin grew to 450 confirmed lively instances Tuesday, state prison officials mentioned.

A complete of 407 inmates have contracted the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, in accordance to the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation COVID-19 site.

That variety represents additional than 10 % of the complete prison population at San Quentin. three,800 inmate instances of coronavirus in the California penal method have been confirmed.

As of Tuesday, 43 workers members have examined optimistic for COVID-19 at San Quentin with 6 workers member acquiring previously recovered and returned to operate. A complete of 346 prison employees in the California Correctional method have contracted the virus.

The most recent spike in coronavirus instances comes soon after the variety of instances amongst prisoners additional than doubled more than the weekend.

There have been no confirmed deaths at San Quentin, but state prison officials mentioned that 19 inmates have died of the virus at other amenities about the state.

Final week, advocates, prisoners and their households demanded urgent action to release prisoners and curb the spread.

Throughout their virtual press conference, activists with Oakland’s Ella Baker Center for Human Rights mentioned the coronavirus started out quickly spreading via the prison final week.

A coalition of criminal justice activists mentioned some of the instances at San Quentin stem from a Might 30 transfer of 121 inmates from Chino in which there have been 13 coronavirus-associated deaths.

San Quentin had zero confirmed instances prior to the transfer, in accordance to the coalition. At least 4 inmates transferred from the California Institution for Guys have because examined optimistic, the group mentioned.

One particular prisoner named into the conference from the jail to comment on the latest ailments.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the prison passed out hand sanitizer donated by UCSF. We got one small bottle and haven’t received any since. When it comes to this pandemic, they have absolutely no idea what they are doing, the prisoner said. “The statewide order to socially distance does not contain a footnote excluding incarcerated persons. Our right to be free of grave physical harm is not being afforded to us in the same manner that other human beings are receiving it.”

The governor has started out releasing prisoners inside 180 days of their authentic release date, but some are arguing that is not ample folks to make a big difference.

A spokeswoman for the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation mentioned San Quentin’s testing fee is approximately 3 instances the state and nationwide coronavirus testing prices and state correctional officials are functioning to safe the capability for mass testing the two at San Quentin and the state prison method at huge.

The state has also put in alcohol-based mostly hand sanitizer stations in regions in which sinks and soap are not accessible and prison amenities are becoming routinely cleaned and sanitized. Mandated workers testing is also underway at San Quentin and 4 other state prisons, in accordance to CDCR spokeswoman Dana Simas.

“CDCR takes the health and safety of our incarcerated population and the community-at-large very seriously and have taken unprecedented steps to address this public health crisis,” Simas mentioned through electronic mail, noting that prisons have also lowered dorm density, offered temperature screening and masks and suspended in-man or woman going to.

“We will continue to expand on our efforts to safely and securely increase physical distancing within our institutions,” she mentioned.