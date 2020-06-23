Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

At this time, Jeremy’s situation stays underneath investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Dante Rusciolelli, proprietor of Golden Artists Enjoyment, shared a statement with E! Information concerning Jeremy’s expenses.

“We are announcing currently that we are dropping Ron Jeremy as one particular of our 80 management consumers. When Rolling Stone charged Ron with becoming in the #MeToo motion in 2017, he showed us evidence towards all of the allegations. At the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up. He had never ever invested a day in court or in jail. Rolling Stone was provided evidence of his innocence and even now printed the story anyway,” Rusciolelli’s statement go through.

He additional, “However, today the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time. We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted.”

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that Jeremy had been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by much more than a dozen females. The publication mentioned that “a handful of these allegations have previously surfaced in the media,” with some dating back to 1997.

Jeremy denied the allegations and issued a statement to Rolling Stone at the time.

“These allegations are pure lies or buyer’s remorse,” Jeremy informed the outlet in an emailed statement back in 2017. “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”

E! Information has reached out to Jeremy’s group for comment and has still to get a response.