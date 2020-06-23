Roger Waters Called Anti-Semite for Referring to Jewish Billionaire as Trump’s Puppet Master

WENN

The Pink Floyd rocker is accused of getting anti-semitic immediately after suggesting billionaire Sheldon Adelson pulled the strings of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters has been accused of antisemitism immediately after claiming a Jewish billionaire is a “puppet-master” behind U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a video interview posted on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the British musician informed the Shehab Information Company proper-wing U.S. businessman Sheldon Adelson was a “puppet master” who is “pulling the strings of Donald Trump” and other U.S. officials.

Waters, also claimed Adelson believes “only Jewish people, are completely human” and linked the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota to methods taught to U.S. police by “Israeli experts” as properly as saying Zionism is “an ugly stain” that wants to be “gently removed.”

Condemning Waters’ phrases, Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League, informed WENN the 76-yr-previous rocker had “invoked blatantly antisemitic tropes” in the course of the interview with Shehab, a Television station affiliated with the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas. He continued, “Waters’ comments mirror a number of classic and vile antisemitic stereotypes — including claiming Sheldon Adelson is a ‘puppet master’ who controls the US government, as well as referring Zionism to as an ugly stain to be removed.”

“It’s highly unfortunate to see an individual whose early life was marked by important contributions to the world of music continue to devolve into a discredited propagator of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

In his very own statement, Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, referred to as Waters a “bigot” and a “vicious antisemite” and referred to as on firms to reduce ties with him more than his views.

The “Money” hitmaker’s views on Israel have brought on controversy in the previous, with American Express reportedly pulling sponsorship from a North American tour due to his “anti-Israel” rhetoric. He has also clashed with Radiohead, Nick Cave, and Madonna more than their choice to complete in Israel.

A representative for Waters did not react to a request for comment.