Riverside County Reports Additional Coronavirus Deaths; San Bernardino, Ventura Report New Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, even though San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new instances.

Riverside County well being officials reported 631 newly confirmed instances and 7 far more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 14,431 instances and 431 deaths. The county stated seven,009 individuals had recovered from the sickness.

There had been 315 county residents staying handled in the hospital Tuesday with 90 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported an further 649 new instances, bringing the countywide complete to 10,10 instances. County officials stated 234 individuals had died from the sickness and estimated five,666 had recovered.

There had been 270 county residents hospitalized Tuesday, with 97 staying handled in intensive care units.

Ventura County reported 131 new instances, bringing its complete to two,161 instances. County officials stated 43 individuals had died from the sickness, one,417 had recovered and 701 remained underneath quarantine.

There had been 51 individuals staying handled in the hospital Tuesday, with 14 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday evening, 193,954 Riverside County residents had been examined, 111,590 San Bernardino County residents had been examined and 50,782 Ventura County residents had been examined.