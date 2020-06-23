Home World News Rights groups criticize Trump for inviting Polish president

Rights groups criticize Trump for inviting Polish president

Matilda Coleman
It is believed that some of the American troops could be transferred to Poland, a NATO member on the alliance’s eastern flank. Poland is 1 of Europe’s most enthusiastically professional-American nations and the pay a visit to could give Duda a increase as he seeks re-election.

Duda has produced LGBT rights an challenge in the course of the campaign, vowing to safeguard Polish households from what he calls “LGBT ideology.” He lately referred to as the LGBT rights motion an ideology a lot more harmful than communism.

Public tv in Poland, which is managed by the populist Law and Justice ruling get together that backs Duda, has been pushing a equivalent message about the LGBT rights motion, which a lot of conservatives in largely Catholic Poland see as a foreign import and a risk to their culture.

