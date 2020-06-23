Rights groups criticize Trump for inviting Polish president

It is believed that some of the American troops could be transferred to Poland, a NATO member on the alliance’s eastern flank. Poland is 1 of Europe’s most enthusiastically professional-American nations and the pay a visit to could give Duda a increase as he seeks re-election.

Duda has produced LGBT rights an challenge in the course of the campaign, vowing to safeguard Polish households from what he calls “LGBT ideology.” He lately referred to as the LGBT rights motion an ideology a lot more harmful than communism.

Public tv in Poland, which is managed by the populist Law and Justice ruling get together that backs Duda, has been pushing a equivalent message about the LGBT rights motion, which a lot of conservatives in largely Catholic Poland see as a foreign import and a risk to their culture. (Affiliate Link)

Law and Justice embraced the similar messages ahead of parliamentary elections that it won final yr, even though a number of municipalities in Poland have declared themselves “LGBT free.”

Public tv has also been employing anti-Semitic tropes in a series of reviews meant to undermine Duda’s major presidential rival, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

“We are concerned that the White House visit is sending a signal of political support for a candidate whose campaign has engaged in homophobic and antisemitic rhetoric,” mentioned Zselyke Csaky, analysis director for Europe and Eurasia at Freedom Residence. a U.S.-based mostly organization. “The scapegoating of minority groups is a dangerous strategy and should be condemned, not supported by the president of the United States.”

An LGBT Washington-based mostly rights group, the Human Rights Campaign Basis, also mentioned it condemns Duda’s pay a visit to so near to Sunday’s election.

It mentioned Duda’s use of anti-LGBT rhetoric is “vile, manipulative and dangerous,” and that Trump was displaying he is “no friend” to the gay rights local community.

U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel, a Democrat who is the chairman of the Residence Foreign Affairs Committee, referred to as the U.S. president’s invitation to Duda an illustration of Trump’s “infatuation with leaders who have demonstrated autocratic tendencies.”

“President Duda and his party promote horrifying homophobic and anti-LGBTQ stereotypes and policies that run counter to the human rights and values that America should strive to uphold,” Eliot mentioned in a statement final week.

Duda is the front-runner in a discipline of 11 candidates, but his assistance has been falling recently as the coronavirus pandemic has hit Poland’s economic system.

Polls predict he will win about 40% of the votes, beneath a 50% threshold for outright victory. That would set off a runoff on July 12, which is very likely to pit him towards Trzaskowski, who has been gaining in reputation. Polls demonstrate them tied for assistance in a 2nd round.