Richa Chadha has a hilarious take on COVID-19 postponing her marriage

Richa Chadha and her longtime boyfriend Ali Fazal had made a decision to eventually get married this 12 months but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, they had to boring down their programs. The couple was super enthusiastic for a grand wedding ceremony that they wished to have but the pandemic has place a end on all this kind of programs as it is not permitted to get in touch with far more than 50 persons at a wedding ceremony at present. Offering her take on the exact same, Richa posted a meme from her movie Gangs of Wasseypur that finished eight many years of its release yesterday in which her character (Nagma) stays silent when she is repeatedly asked if she agrees to the wedding ceremony. The meme had, “Only 50 visitors permitted at COVID wedding ceremony” written on it and the video was a response to the exact same.

Richa captioned it as, “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur . . . 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. . . . #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL”.

