‘RHONJ’ Alum Joe Giudice Slams Haters for Attacking His Daughters

Regardless of their split, Teresa Giudice took to her social media account to honor her ex-husband Joe Giudice on Father’s Day. In the stweet message, “The Actual Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a loving image of Joe joined by their 4 daughters, Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11).

“Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice The girls miss you today & everyday!” so Teresa captioned the image, which featured them twinning in white outfits. Replying to the submit, Joe wrote in the comment segment, “Thank you for currently being my angels, for displaying the [globe emoji] you are my superstars!!! #bestdaughters #thankyoubestmomever.”

Whilst most followers left gushing remarks beneath the submit, a person opted to criticize Joe, who is at the moment in his native Italy right after currently being launched from a federal prison. “failed father, two of the four will end up on the pole no doubt,” the man or woman commented.

It did not get prolonged for Joe to come with a clapback. “please clear away your self off Teresa webpage! While, Pole dancing is is [sic] respectful occupation!” he wrote in his response to the hater. “My girls have chosen different career paths momma @teresagiudice got it under control!! We going for 4/5 success on point! #daughtersonpoint #mydaughterssuccess #motivatedmindset,” he continued.

While they reside individually, Joe tries his ideal to retain his romantic relationship with his daughters. “Teresa and Joe’s daughters had plans to visit Joe this August for about a week before school starts,” a supply previously advised HollywoodLife.com. “The ladies and Joe can’t wait and now that factors are gradually starting up to open up, they are feeling thrilled and hopeful.”

It was explained that Joe wished to demonstrate his daughters his new apartment. “Joe had just moved into a new apartment a week before Italy was put on lockdown. He really likes his new place,” the supply continued. Joe allegedly has also “been busy lately re-doing Teresa’s father’s home in Italy and is going to be doing more construction in the near future,” referring to Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga, who passed away on April three.